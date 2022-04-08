TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$104.49 and last traded at C$106.22. Approximately 54,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 318,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.61. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$566,447,017.50. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850 in the last quarter.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

