Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 54,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of TGH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 459,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,667. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

About Textainer Group (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.