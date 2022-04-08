Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $335.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,057.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $917.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $964.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 215.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

