Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.46

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and traded as low as $29.99. Terumo shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 28,431 shares trading hands.

TRUMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

