TerraCredit Achieves Market Capitalization of $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 198.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars.

