Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 2,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 676,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

