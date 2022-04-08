Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $111,120.90 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

