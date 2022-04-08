Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $111,120.90 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Teradata stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
