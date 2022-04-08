Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Down to $13.26

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.69. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 1,192 shares.

TNYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

