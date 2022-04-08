Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NYSE TPX opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.