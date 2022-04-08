TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.83

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.83 and last traded at C$33.80, with a volume of 434909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.53.

T has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$46.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.10.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

