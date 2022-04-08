TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.94 and last traded at C$30.01. 144,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 183,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.52.

Several brokerages have commented on TIXT. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

