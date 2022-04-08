Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 6th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.25% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

TDS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 771,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,995. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

