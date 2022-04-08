Telemus Capital LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.55. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

