Telemus Capital LLC Sells 218 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $242.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.