Telemus Capital LLC Invests $289,000 in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter.

SPD opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

