Telemus Capital LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

