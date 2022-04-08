Telemus Capital LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Proterra by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

PTRA stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

