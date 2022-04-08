Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

NYSE:RWT opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.