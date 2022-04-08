Telemus Capital LLC Buys 519 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.