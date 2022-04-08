Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 120,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

