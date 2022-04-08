Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $343.17 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.99.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

