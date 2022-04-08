Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.18

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $18.00. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 39,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $479.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 100.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,705 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

