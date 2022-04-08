Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $32.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. 132,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,843. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

