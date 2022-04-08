Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.91. Team shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 5,706,844 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,153. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Team by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Team by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

