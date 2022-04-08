TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $124.15

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.15 and last traded at $124.75, with a volume of 10223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.53.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.83.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 167.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

