TD Securities Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 0.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

