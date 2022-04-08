TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $410,409,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $293,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.