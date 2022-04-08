Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSHA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $243.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $13,497,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 88,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

