TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $2,777,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

