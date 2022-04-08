Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
NYSE TGB opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.24.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
