Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:TARO opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 181,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

