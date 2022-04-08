Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.94 and a beta of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.