Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 866,032 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.98.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,795,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 110,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

