Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.80 million and the lowest is $166.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $141.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $851.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM opened at $123.09 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 535.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

