Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.29. Talos Energy shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 745 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 274.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 139.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.