Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $5.49 on Top Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00012572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $12,196.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.07 or 0.07502502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,735.44 or 1.00219328 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

