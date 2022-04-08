Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.
In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.