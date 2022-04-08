Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

