Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.