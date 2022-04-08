SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

