Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SWDBY) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

4/6/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 179 to SEK 174. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a SEK 182 price target on the stock, down previously from SEK 204.

4/4/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/14/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 180. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 200 to SEK 210. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Swedbank AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

