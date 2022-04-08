Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.55.

SWDBY opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

