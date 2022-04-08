Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0485

Swarm City (SWT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $414,050.49 and approximately $2,972.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

