SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. IMARA has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and sold 488,307 shares valued at $556,539. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

