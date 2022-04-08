Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. 149,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 64,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRE. RPO LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

