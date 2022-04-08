Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUUIF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

