Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

SUUIF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

