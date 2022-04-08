SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Cowen lifted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

