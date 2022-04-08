SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Cowen lifted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.27.
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
