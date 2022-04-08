Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Sunoco has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sunoco by 85.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.0% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

