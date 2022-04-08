Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.57 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.18.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

