Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $10.86 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.