Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 871,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,108. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $46,785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,182,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.